What It's Like To Play Music For Money In The New York Subway [PHOTOS]

For New York City musicians, performing in the subway can provide extra pocket cash, a chance to practice their art, promotion until they stumble on the next opportunity, or even a modestly-paying career.

Busking is legal too, ever since the constitutionality of a Depression-era ban was challenged in 1970 by poet Allen Ginsburg.

We recently spoke to and photographed some subway musicians.

