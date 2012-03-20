Big, Gorgeous Photos Of This Year's Massive St. Patrick's Day Parade In New York City

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

On Saturday, New York’s large Irish community (and probably a few non-Irish folks as well) gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.Thanks to the warm weather and the fact that the holiday fell on a weekend this year, revelers turned out in droves enjoy the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, one of the largest in the world.



We dropped by to check out the action and found a sea of green along Fifth Avenue.

