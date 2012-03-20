Big, Gorgeous Photos Of This Year's Massive St. Patrick's Day Parade In New York City

On Saturday, New York’s large Irish community (and probably a few non-Irish folks as well) gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.Thanks to the warm weather and the fact that the holiday fell on a weekend this year, revelers turned out in droves enjoy the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, one of the largest in the world.

We dropped by to check out the action and found a sea of green along Fifth Avenue.

Even before getting to the parade, it was clear people were in the mood for some St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The parade route is marked with a big green line of paint along Fifth Avenue.

Lots of bag pipe brigades participated.

And sported many different colours and variations on plaid.

Viewers crowded the parade line.

Great beard!

Veterans had a strong presence at the parade.

A number of marching bands were there for the celebration.

The bands come from all over the country for the event.

And they make sure to bring their A-game.

But that doesn't mean they don't still need a little help from their song books.

Volunteers handed out books and pamphlets with info on the parade.

Here is one viewer checking them out.

Many communities had large banners.

And there were a lot of wool sweaters.

The kids in the crowd were also very cute!

The parade marches on.

Judges walk the line to find the best groups and costumes.

These ones were pretty good.

This bag pipe brigade was dressed well.

Women wore traditional clothing.

But the babies got to stay in their strollers.

This more subtle sign seemed a little more sincere.

But protesters didn't deter the paraders.

Or the costumed dancers.

This guy was very excited with his flag!

Some were more somber with their accoutrements.

There were equestrians as well.

And check out that green tail!

The guys with the toughest job in any parade.

Fans decked in green (and blue and red).

No parade is complete without a flag contingent.

They march seriously, but there are some smiles.

Others get very engaged with the people along the parade line.

This was the segment from the FDNY.

Lots of kids on shoulders to get a good view.

Off the parade line people were also decked out in costumes.

4-year-old Ryan is a young Irish-American, celebrating his heritage.

Look, it's a leprechaun.

Some colourful drums.

And as the parade line comes to the end...

Marchers smile as they get ready for some rest!

