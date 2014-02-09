26 Vintages Photos That Show How New York Has Transformed Since The 1970s

The Museum of the City of New York has published a collection of photos from Edmund V. Gillon that capture street scenes in New York in the 1970s and 1980s.

Gillon has published more than a dozen books on New York City, the museum notes.

Some of the city’s landscape looks the same today as it did back then, but some areas look drastically different.

Today’s downtown skyline is missing the Twin Towers, and Times Square has transformed dramatically since the ’70s with the addition of many more lit-up billboards and signs.

We’ve published a selection of Gillon’s photos with permission from the museum.

