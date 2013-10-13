15 Pictures Of The Streets Of Manhattan In 1960

Amateur photographer Charles W. Cushman traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad capturing daily life from 1938 to 1969.

His works have been donated to and maintained by Cushman’s alma mater Indiana University, which has kindly given us permission to publish his gallery of New York City photos taken in 1960.

They give a great impression of what the Big Apple looked like five decades ago.

View up from the Battery, Manhattan

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Up Fifth Avenue from 49th St.

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Peter Minuit Plaza, Lower Manhattan

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Toward Brooklyn from South Ferry

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Looking west from 42nd & Broadway

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Staten Island Ferry, Lower Manhattan

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

West up Maiden Lane from Pearl Street, Manhattan

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

New York Stock Exchange

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Delmonico's

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

View north from Herald Square

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

The Amy B and Brooklyn skyline

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Whitehall Street from Peter Minuit Plaza near Battery

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Peter Minuit Plaza lower Manhattan

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

View west on Wall Street

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Looking northeast from Gov. Clinton hotel, New York City

Photo: Courtesy of Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

Step back even farther in time.

