15 Pictures Of The Streets Of Manhattan In 1960

Amateur photographer Charles W. Cushman traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad capturing daily life from 1938 to 1969.

His works have been donated to and maintained by Cushman’s alma mater Indiana University, which has kindly given us permission to publish his gallery of New York City photos taken in 1960.

They give a great impression of what the Big Apple looked like five decades ago.

