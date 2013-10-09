Stunning 'Cocoa' Frogs Are Just One Of 60 New Species Found In Rainforest Survey [PHOTOS]

Chris C Anderson

The cocoa frog and poison dart frog were found along with numerous other new species like a tiny dung beetle and catfish when researchers of the Rapid Assessment Program (RAP) spent three weeks in Suriname’s pristine rainforests in South America in 2012.

There were 60 species reported by the research team as potentially new to science.

You can read more about the species below and expedition in RAP Director Dr. Trond Larsen’s recent blog.

Potentially New Species

Cocoa Frog (Hypsiboas)

Stuart V Nielsen

Catfish (Parotocinclus sp.)

Catfish Sandra J Raredon Smithsonian Institution

Katydid (Pseudophyllinae: Teleutini)

Katydid Piotr Naskrecki

Lilliputian Beetle (Canthidium)

Liliputian beetle Trond Larsen

Poison Dart Frog (Anomaloglossus sp.)

Poison dart frogTrond Larsen

Snouted Tree Frog (Scinax sp.)

Snouted tree frog Stuart V Nielsen

Head-And-Taillight Tetra (Hemigrammus aff. ocellifer)

Tetra fish Trond Larsen

Water Beetle (New Genus)

Water beetle andrew shortAndrew Short

Known Species

They also found numerous known species …

Katydid (Copiphora longicauda)

(Copiphora longicauda) Katydid

Piotr Naskrecki

Dung Beetle (Coprophanaeus Lancifer)

Coprophanaeus lanciferTrond Larsen

Delicate Slender Opossum (Marmosops parvidens)

Delicate Slender Opossum (Marmosops parvidens) Piotr Naskrecki

False coral snake (Erythrolamprus Aesculpi)

False coral snake (Erythrolamprus aesculpi) Piotr Naskrecki

Fruit Eating Bat (Artibeus Planirostris)

Fruit eating Bat (Artibeus planirostris) burton lim

Wolf Spider Eating A Poison Dart Frog

Wolf Spider poison dart frog Trond Larsen

