Stunning 'Cocoa' Frogs Are Just One Of 60 New Species Found In Rainforest Survey [PHOTOS]

The cocoa frog and poison dart frog were found along with numerous other new species like a tiny dung beetle and catfish when researchers of the Rapid Assessment Program (RAP) spent three weeks in Suriname’s pristine rainforests in South America in 2012.

There were 60 species reported by the research team as potentially new to science.

You can read more about the species below and expedition in RAP Director Dr. Trond Larsen’s recent blog.

Potentially New Species

Cocoa Frog (Hypsiboas)

Stuart V Nielsen

Catfish (Parotocinclus sp.)

Katydid (Pseudophyllinae: Teleutini)

Lilliputian Beetle (Canthidium)

Poison Dart Frog (Anomaloglossus sp.)

Snouted Tree Frog (Scinax sp.)

Head-And-Taillight Tetra (Hemigrammus aff. ocellifer)

Water Beetle (New Genus)

Known Species

They also found numerous known species …

Katydid (Copiphora longicauda)

Piotr Naskrecki

Dung Beetle (Coprophanaeus Lancifer)

Delicate Slender Opossum (Marmosops parvidens)

False coral snake (Erythrolamprus Aesculpi)

Fruit Eating Bat (Artibeus Planirostris)

Wolf Spider Eating A Poison Dart Frog

