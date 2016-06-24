Check out Pinterest's gorgeous, sophisticated new office

Pinterest’s office. Photo: Bruce Damonte.

Pinterest is growing up.

The six-year-old startup recently moved into a giant new office in San Francisco that feels much sleeker and more sophisticated than its old digs.

And that’s no accident.

We took a peek inside to learn more about how the image-centric discovery site sees its new space as reflecting its evolving product.

You'll find Pinterest's HQ at 651 Brannan Street in San Francisco's SoMa neighbourhood. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Right off the bat, the space feels airy and bright thanks to a large common area right off the lobby. Bruce Damonte It doubles as a cafeteria and an All Hands space, where 'pinployees' gather every Friday for a Q&A led by CEO Ben Silbermann. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro When we visited, the space was decked out in flags representing the top countries where Pinterest is trying to expand. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Right now, more than 50% of Pinners are from outside the US, coming off a base of 100 million monthly active users. Naturally, Pinterest has the kind of souped up coffee-and-beer bar you'd expect from a Bay Area tech company, with chefs cooking up healthy lunches for employees daily. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro The focal point of the common area is this giant staircase in the center of the building connecting Pinterest's four floors. Bruce Damonte The company purposely built benches around the bottom to encourage people to stop and talk to coworkers they don't usually work near. Bruce Damonte Pinterest designers Laura Brunow Miner and Katie Barcelona explain that they see the staircase like a metaphor for its new product design. Bruce Damonte This spring, Pinterest completely revamped its app with a cleaner, more modern look. Pinterest Like the app, Miner and Barcelona point out that the central staircase is awash in white space and gets you to where you're going faster. Bruce Damonte Although the new office still has fun accents and quirky touches, it's definitely less of a mishmash of craftiness and colour than the old one. Bruce Damonte At this point, Pinterest has raised $1.3 billion in funding and was most recently valued at $11 billion. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro It aims to be the world's best 'catalogue of ideas' and it pays more subtle tribute to that mission with touches like these employee-made posters. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Yes, you can find plenty of 'bushy beards' on Pinterest. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro It has also named its little conference rooms after some of Pinterest's visual trends like EcoCamp, Early Grey, or Egg On It. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro The latter themed room has a bunch of framed egg puns hanging on its walls. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro There are also a bunch of larger conference rooms too. Bruce Damonte Like a lot of companies these days, Pinterest has an open office layout. Bruce Damonte With plenty of spaces for quick collaboration... Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro ... Or more private rooms for team meetings. Bruce Damonte Even the cofounders, Silbermann and Evan Sharp, don't have their own offices. CEO sighting: Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro But despite the office's overall minimalistic vibe, Pinterest employees have added touches of their own creativity. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Sometimes that comes in the form of a pack of ponies galloping through the air plants. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro If they're feeling ambitious, employees can also check out the workshop space. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro It's decked out with a bunch of manufacturing materials and tools. When we visited, one employee showed off a light he was making. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Pinployees can also de-stress by playing some arcade games ... Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro ...or take a breather in the quiet room. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Or lounging in front of the big TV. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro And for those who ended up pulling late nights at the office, at least they will have a lovely view when they leave. Bruce Damonte Pinterest sees its overall office aesthetic as 'productive play,' which is how it also sees its app. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro 'Pinterest is like the Robin to your Batman - it helps you be a superhero,' Barcelona says. Bruce Damonte

