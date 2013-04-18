40 Awesome Photos Of Musicians Performing At Coachella

Aly Weisman
Moby coachella 2013

177 musical acts gathered last weekend for three days in Indio, California for the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Some musicians are more well known than others, but everyone put on a show for the around 80,000 fans that traveled from near and far to attend the famed festival.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend last weekend and won’t make it for the upcoming weekend two, we put together the most awesome photos of musical performances we could find so you can live vicariously here.

Singer Natasha Khan of Bat for Lashes performed on Saturday.

Musician Brian King of Japandroids.

Rapper 2 Chainz.

Musician Thomas Mars of Phoenix, who headlined the festival Saturday night.

Singer Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Action Bronson performed during day 2.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Action Bronson performs onstage during day 2 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Musician Ioanna Gika of Io Echo.

Rapper Danny Brown.

Papa Emeritus II of the band Ghost B.C.

Musician Grimes.

Hype-man performed on-stage with Dillon Francis during day 1.

Musician Jay Watson of Tame Impala.

Musician Victoria Legrand of Beach House.

Rapper Pusha T.

Musicians Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot chilli Peppers closed down the festival on Sunday.

But not before Flea showed off his handstand on-stage.

The crowd was literally loving it.

Musician Todd Fink of The Faint.

Raider Klan.

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt.

Musician Lee 'Scratch' Perry.

Musician Jake Orrall of JEFF the Brotherhood.

La Roux.

DJ Moby performed in the Sahara tent on Saturday.

Everyone came to watch.

Singer Janelle Monae gave it her all on-stage.

And then took a dive into the crowd.

DJ/producer Diplo of Major Lazer also went into the crowd — in a bubble.

Yeasayer took a water break on-stage.

Musician John Gourley of the band Portugal performed at dusk.

The band Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra.

Musician Sam 'Mule' Brace of the band Skinny Lister performed while crowd surfing.

So did DJ/producer Walshy Fire of Major Lazer.

Musician Emily Haines of the band Metric.

Singer Ty Taylor of the band Vintage Trouble.

Musician Channy Leaneagh of Polica.

Musician Taylor Rice of Local Natives.

But it's all about making the fans happy.

But Coachella isn't ALL about music ...

See how celebs partied at Coachella >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.