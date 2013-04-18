40 Awesome Photos Of Musicians Performing At Coachella

177 musical acts gathered last weekend for three days in Indio, California for the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.



Some musicians are more well known than others, but everyone put on a show for the around 80,000 fans that traveled from near and far to attend the famed festival.

If you didn’t get a chance to attend last weekend and won’t make it for the upcoming weekend two, we put together the most awesome photos of musical performances we could find so you can live vicariously here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.