Take An Amazing Photo Tour Of Morocco's Extreme Landscapes

Julie Zeveloff
morocco shore

Photo: Fotopedia Morocco

From the Atlantic Ocean to the Atlas Mountains to the Sahara Desert, Morocco is one of the most magnificent landscapes on earth.A new free app from Fotopedia lets users see the magic of Morocco right from their iPhones and iPads.

The images, from photographer Jacques Bravo, are simply breathtaking. While there are thousands of images available on the app, Fotopedia has shared a sneak preview with us.

Have an amazing travel story and photos to share? Send an email to [email protected] and we could feature your adventure next.

Medina, Chefchaouen

Click here to download the Fotopedia Morocco app

Fantasia Festival, Beni Melial

Roses Valley, Kalaat M'Gouna

Ait Ben Haddou

High Atlas Landscape, Boumaine Dades

Hassan II Mosque, Casablanca

Oasis, El Aaiun

Jama el Fnaa

And here's what the app looks like when you download it.

Prefer a bird's eye tour?

