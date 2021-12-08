What 8 Miss Universe contestants look like without makeup

Some contestants are randomly selected for the shoot and are explicitly told that they can’t wear any makeup.

Askinas talked to each of the selected pageant queens before the shoot, and gave them the option to skip it if they didn’t feel comfortable.

“Not only did they all choose to participate, but they were so excited to be a part of something that helps break the pageantry and beauty standards,” he told Insider.

And Askinas said he could see “an immediate physical change” in the women after showing them the first few images from their photo shoots.

“The way they hold themselves and view themselves is more self-assuring,” he said. “They walk away feeling more confident in their beauty, and it’s my favorite part of doing this shoot.”