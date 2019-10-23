10 ways artists used makeup to create creepy Halloween optical illusions

the_wigs_and_makeup/Instagram; vania_sfxmua/Instagram Some makeup artists have created incredible effects using eyeshadow and body paint.

For Halloween, some makeup artists create optical illusion designs that warrant a double take.

A popular method is using body paint to create the effect of negative space – making it appear that body parts are floating in mid-air.

Check out these 10 stunning optical illusion makeup designs that are bound to amp up any Halloween costume.

There’s no time like Halloween to experiment with some bold new makeup looks.

For many makeup artists and enthusiasts, crafting the perfect costume also means using simple products like eyeshadow and body paint to create striking optical illusions – giving the impression of floating body parts or lifelike creepy crawlies.

Here are 10 eye-catching photos of stunning makeup designs that embody the spirit of Halloween.

This hand looks like it’s precariously balanced.

Using black eyeliner, a cream contouring product, and black body paint, one makeup artist created an eerie illusion.

The artist, Vania Moi, told Insider this look took between 30 minutes and one hour to achieve.

Here, a twisted design makes for a similar mind-bending illusion.

vania_sfxmua/Instagram Black makeup helps create the illusion of a floating hand.

Using black eyeshadow and cream contouring products – then taking a photo or standing in an area with a black background – gives the illusion of negative space, said makeup artist Vania Moi.

These creepy crawlies look eerily three-dimensional.

lola_von_esche/Instagram This will make you do a double take.

The artist used black, red, and white body paint to create the spiders on herself – plus a white liquid eyeliner to add details to the illustrated arachnids.

Here, the ornate skull design seems to blend seamlessly into the skin.

The artist used eyeshadow, face paint, and gel eyeliner to create the stunning, intricate design that’s ideal for a creepy Halloween look.

This impressive X-ray illusion would amp up any skeletal-inspired Halloween costume.

The impressive body makeup creates an eerie, transparent illusion.

This subtle design gives the mind-boggling effect of zippers.

melanielibb/Instagram The zipper makeup design.

This design makes it look like fingers can be zipped or unzipped – thanks to the magic of concealer, eyeshadows, and tiny paint brushes.

Another eye-catching look is perfect for a sci-fi-themed Halloween costume.

The artist used a tiny paintbrush to paint the letters on each square, plus body paint, eyeshadow, and sponges to achieve a smooth, blended effect – making it look like the computer keyboard is hiding beneath the skin.

One artist used only eyeshadow and body paint to give the effect of a floating head.

morganfindlaymakeup/Instagram Morgan Findlay created this look using only eyeshadow and paint.

Makeup artist Morgan Findlay told Insider she used minimal products to create the illusion, then placed her camera at a particular angle to make it come to life.

Another floating head-inspired design is made even more striking with vines and flowers.

feddonza/Instagram The negative space effect is in full force in this design.

The artist used shades of body paint and eyeshadow to create the unsettling ombré effect.

This illusion is bound to make trick-or-treaters look twice.

jamiesian_makeup/Instagram A dizzying design made with body paint.

The makeup artist used only body paint for this artful illusion, which is a mind-bending maze.

