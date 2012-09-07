See How An Artist Turned A Mercedes-Benz SL Into A Dream Office Space

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

South African designer Katie Thomas has repurposed the parts of a Mercedes-Benz SL to create the office space of your dreams.Each car component was morphed to function as an aspect of the deluxe study.



Thomas made the speedometer a magnetized pad, the speed and rev counter became a triple time zone clock, the mirror turned into a lamp, the air vents became business card holders, the ignition lock now serves as a USB charger, and the gas and brake pedals became pen holders.

But the piece de resistance was the Mercedes-Benz SL driver’s seat turned luxurious office chair.

Thomas, a self-proclaimed hoarder known for her recycled interior objects, used timber for the base of the desk and steel for the legs. The collaboration with Mercedes-Benz was to celebrate Cape Town’s recent nomination as World Design Capital 2014.

Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to the furniture world. Earlier in April of this year, Formitalia Luxury Group partnered with Mercedes-Benz to design a line of home furniture. The collection debuted at the Milan furniture fair, and drew inspiration from the style and form of the famous cars.

Check out the Mercedes-Benz video of Katie Thomas building the dashboard desk.

