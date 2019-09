Men perched outside of dressing rooms waiting for significant others are a common sight at shopping malls.

An Instagram account called @miserable_men accepts submissions of the most miserable-looking men at malls around the world. It already has more than 54,000 followers.

We chose some of our favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.