McLaren Just Brought Its Gorgeous New Convertible To NYC

At Pebble Beach in August, McLaren Automotive revealed its latest creation: the 12C Spider. The convertible, McLaren’s first, boasts the impressive stats the maker of the F1, once the world’s fastest car, always delivers.

Like many convertibles, the Spider is based on another model, in this case the 2012 MP4-12C. What sets it apart is that the 12C and the Spider have an identical chassis.

This gives the Spider a rigidity and stability that is often lacking in convertibles, Anthony Joseph, Regional Director of McLaren North America, explained. The result is a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph.

Last night, we headed to the Classic Car Club to see the New York debut of McLaren’s convertible in person. It was awesome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.