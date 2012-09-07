McLaren Just Brought Its Gorgeous New Convertible To NYC

At Pebble Beach in August, McLaren Automotive revealed its latest creation: the 12C Spider. The convertible, McLaren’s first, boasts the impressive stats the maker of the F1, once the world’s fastest car, always delivers.

Like many convertibles, the Spider is based on another model, in this case the 2012 MP4-12C. What sets it apart is that the 12C and the Spider have an identical chassis.

This gives the Spider a rigidity and stability that is often lacking in convertibles, Anthony Joseph, Regional Director of McLaren North America, explained. The result is a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph.

Last night, we headed to the Classic Car Club to see the New York debut of McLaren’s convertible in person. It was awesome.

First things first: Here's the MP4-12C.

As the cover comes off, everyone gets a first look at the 12C Spider.

It's now available to order starting at $265,700.

The 3.8-liter V8 twin turbo engine pumps out 616 bhp.

The red paint looks great up close.

The carbon fibre body just begs to be touched.

And the interior looks almost as good as the exterior.

Here's the view from the driver's seat.

Shift paddles control the seven speed dual-clutch transmission.

The hardtop roof can be lowered at speeds up to 35 mph.

Then it folds out of sight.

The scissor doors are operated with the push of a button.

The engine powers the rear wheels, so the front wheels are just along for the ride.

In case you forget what McLaren does best, a Formula One car was on scene as well.

Now see how McLaren makes its cars.

