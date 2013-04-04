Step Inside The Magnificent NYC Penthouse That Just Hit The Market For $125 Million

We learned that the penthouse of New York City’s Pierre Hotel was hitting the market for a record $125 million last week, and the official listing has finally surfaced with some photos of the space.
The apartment, which belonged to late investor Martin Zweig, encompasses three floors and was originally the hotel’s ballroom.
Commenters over on Curbed NY have pointed out that the apartment’s history as a massive ballroom means its an awkward living space today; that doesn’t mean it’s not pretty to look at.
The 16-room spread is listed with Sotheby’s International Realty.
If it sells for anywhere near the $125 million asking price, it will become the most expensive private residence ever sold in New York City.
The Pierre, located on 61st Street and Central Park, is one of the most iconic properties in New York City.
