Step Inside The Magnificent NYC Penthouse That Just Hit The Market For $125 Million

We learned that the penthouse of New York City’s Pierre Hotel was hitting the market for a record $125 million last week, and the official listing has finally surfaced with some photos of the space.



The apartment, which belonged to late investor Martin Zweig, encompasses three floors and was originally the hotel’s ballroom.

Commenters over on Curbed NY have pointed out that the apartment’s history as a massive ballroom means its an awkward living space today; that doesn’t mean it’s not pretty to look at.

The 16-room spread is listed with Sotheby’s International Realty.

