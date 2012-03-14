Inside The Massive Las Vegas Nightclub That Earned $80 Million Last Year

Photo: Republished with permission from Marquee Nightclub

Anyone who’s visited Las Vegas knows that the city only comes alive after dark.Sin City’s nightlife scene centres around its nightclubs, which are some of the most lucrative businesses around.



The most lucrative nightclub of them all is Marquee, a 62,000-square foot party mansion at The Cosmopolitan, which brought in a record-breaking $70 to $80 million in revenue last year, according to industry publication Nightclub & Bar.

Not bad for a place that only officially opened its doors on New Year’s Eve 2010.

The club has 50-foot-tall ceilings, seven bars and three separate rooms, each catering to a different kind of music. It’s hosted everyone from Florence and the Machine to DJs Benny Benassi and Kaskade.

And last spring Marqee debuted its Dayclub, an outdoor space with individual infinity pools and three-story “bungalow lofts,” available for the right price.

