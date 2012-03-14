Inside The Massive Las Vegas Nightclub That Earned $80 Million Last Year

Photo: Republished with permission from Marquee Nightclub
Anyone who’s visited Las Vegas knows that the city only comes alive after dark.Sin City’s nightlife scene centres around its nightclubs, which are some of the most lucrative businesses around.
The most lucrative nightclub of them all is Marquee, a 62,000-square foot party mansion at The Cosmopolitan, which brought in a record-breaking $70 to $80 million in revenue last year, according to industry publication Nightclub & Bar.
Not bad for a place that only officially opened its doors on New Year’s Eve 2010.
The club has 50-foot-tall ceilings, seven bars and three separate rooms, each catering to a different kind of music. It’s hosted everyone from Florence and the Machine to DJs Benny Benassi and Kaskade.
And last spring Marqee debuted its Dayclub, an outdoor space with individual infinity pools and three-story “bungalow lofts,” available for the right price.
But more commonly, it plays host to guest DJs who bring in hordes of dancers. There are also several in-house DJs.
The club has three separate rooms. The Main Room features a state-of-the-art sound and visual system with a 40-foot LED DJ booth and projection stage, as well as 32,000 subwoofers and full range speakers.
Overlooking the main floor, there's a lounge-style Library room with a fireplace, billiards tables, and vintage books (though we doubt anyone's reading them).
On the lower level is the Boom Box room, with views of the Las Vegas strip and a separate DJ and sound system.
But if you like to party and don't like to wait in line, the three- or four-figure bill may be worth it.
