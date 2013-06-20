Here's What Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Doing In South Korea [Photos]

Mark Zuckerberg is in SouthKorea. He flew in yesterday and met with Samsung’s head of mobile, as well as its co-CEO. Then he met with South Korea’s president.



Facebook is looking to partner with Samsung on the manufacturing front. Mark Zuckerberg reportedly asked if Samsung would consider building Facebook an Android phone using its Home software, but was turned down.

Here are some pictures of Zuckerberg’s meetings abroad.

Zuckerberg arrived in South Korea on Monday, June 18. He zipped over to Seoul for a meeting a Samsung’s headquarters with vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Jay Y. Lee. Here is Zuckerberg with Samsung’s co-CEO, Shin Jong-kyun.

Here’s another photo of Shin Jong-kyun seeing Zuckerberg out.

ReutersAnd one more.

ReutersThen it was over to meet the president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye.

APSouth Korea President Park Geun-hye and Mark ZuckerbergThe pair met at the presidential house in Seoul.

AP

