A New Picture Has Surfaced Of Kid Marissa Mayer -- She's Wearing A Beanie Hat!

When I set out to write a biography of Marissa Mayer last Spring, there was one thing I knew I had to get to make the story really sing: yearbook photos from her youth.

Nothing makes a subject seem more human and relatable than a grainy photo from their awkward adolescence.

I came up with two.

Today, Vanity Fair published a new profile of Mayer, written by famed business journalist Bethany McLean (she broke a bunch of Enron stories and wrote a book about the company, too).

The story has some interesting new information — like new insight on how Mayer messed up her compensation negotiation with the Yahoo board, and why Dan Loeb is no longer on that board.

But the best part?

It’s a yearbook photo of Mayer as a kid. She’s wearing a beanie hat, people.

Unfortunately, I can’t show you that photo here. Vanity Fair won’t let me due to rights issues.

But you can always click to go see it. And here are the photos I found for my story:

Wausau West High School Yearbook Mayer was on Wausau West’s state championship winning debate team

