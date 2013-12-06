A New Picture Has Surfaced Of Kid Marissa Mayer -- She's Wearing A Beanie Hat!

Nicholas Carlson

When I set out to write a biography of Marissa Mayer last Spring, there was one thing I knew I had to get to make the story really sing: yearbook photos from her youth.

Nothing makes a subject seem more human and relatable than a grainy photo from their awkward adolescence.

I came up with two.

Today, Vanity Fair published a new profile of Mayer, written by famed business journalist Bethany McLean (she broke a bunch of Enron stories and wrote a book about the company, too).

The story has some interesting new information — like new insight on how Mayer messed up her compensation negotiation with the Yahoo board, and why Dan Loeb is no longer on that board.

But the best part?

It’s a yearbook photo of Mayer as a kid. She’s wearing a beanie hat, people.

Unfortunately, I can’t show you that photo here. Vanity Fair won’t let me due to rights issues.

But you can always click to go see it. And here are the photos I found for my story:

Young Marissa MayerWausau West High School YearbookMayer was on Wausau West’s state championship winning debate team
Young Marissa Mayer from her year bookWausau West High School Yearbook, 1993

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.