The NCAA Lowered The Net So Kevin Ware Could Cut It Down

After Louisville beat Michigan 82-76 in a thrilling National Championship game Monday night, they celebrated their win with confetti and cutting down the nets.



Kevin Ware was by his teammates’ sides celebrating with them.

Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesChane Behanan and Montrezl Harrel embraced.

Streeter Lecka/Getty ImagesPitino was happy too.

Streeter Lecker/Getty ImagesA net was lowered so Kevin Ware could cut it down.

Streeter Locka/Getty ImagesPitino lifts the trophy.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

