The NCAA Lowered The Net So Kevin Ware Could Cut It Down

After Louisville beat Michigan 82-76 in a thrilling National Championship game Monday night, they celebrated their win with confetti and cutting down the nets.
Kevin Ware was by his teammates’ sides celebrating with them.
Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesChane Behanan and Montrezl Harrel embraced.
Streeter Lecka/Getty ImagesPitino was happy too.
Streeter Lecker/Getty ImagesA net was lowered so Kevin Ware could cut it down.
Streeter Locka/Getty ImagesPitino lifts the trophy.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
