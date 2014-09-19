Insane Lines For The IPhone 6 From Around The World

On Sept. 19, Apple’s iPhone 6 finally hit stores around the world.

People have been lining up since last week in some cities waiting for the big day.

This tweet from Walt Piecyk at BTIG tells you a lot: “Streets are a mess in $AAPL line including bags of feces. Security presence is higher.”

Even better than a tweet? Photos. Here’s a look at the insanely long lines from around the world.

Dozens upon dozens of people waiting in line in Berlin to get the iPhone 6. The Apple Store in London attracted a large crowd, too. Those in London who reserved an iPhone ahead of time waiting in a separate line. Crowds line the streets in Sydney, Australia too. Lines wrapped around the block in Sydney. Here's what Toronto's Eaton Centre looked like this morning. At the Eaton Centre, Apple fans lined the mezzanines too. The Meatpacking District in New York City was packed with Apple fans. A mall in Hong Kong, China was packed. Customers in Hong Kong rushed in as soon as the gates opened. iPhone shoppers sat in line waiting for hours in Tokyo, Japan. South Gate Centre in Alberta, Canada was packed. Look at how packed it is in Japan!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.