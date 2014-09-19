Insane Lines For The IPhone 6 From Around The World

On Sept. 19, Apple’s iPhone 6 finally hit stores around the world.
People have been lining up since last week in some cities waiting for the big day.
This tweet from Walt Piecyk at BTIG tells you a lot: “Streets are a mess in $AAPL line including bags of feces. Security presence is higher.”
Even better than a tweet? Photos. Here’s a look at the insanely long lines from around the world.
