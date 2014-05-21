6 Photos Of Life Under Military Rule In Thailand

Thailand’s army has deployed troops to Bangkok and declared marshal law amidst political unrest, the Associated Press reports.
The soldiers are trying to prevent street clashes and bring peace back to the streets. Thailand’s army is generally seen as sympathetic to anti-government protesters, according to the AP, and it has carried out 11 coups since the absolute monarchy’s demise in 1932.
Protests in the country have turned violent and deadly in recent weeks.
CNN reports that the military is guarding TV stations and banning some broadcasts. The army has also prohibited people from posting comments that might incite conflict and violence on social media.
Daily life in Thailand has been largely unaffected by the military presence, but the troops watching over the city look pretty intense.
Check it out:
Some people enjoyed taking photos with the soldiers:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.