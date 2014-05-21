6 Photos Of Life Under Military Rule In Thailand

AP A Thai soldier mans his machine gun atop a military vehicle outside the Centre for the Administration of Peace and Order (CAPO) after soldiers were sent in the center Tuesday, May 20, 2014 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Thailand’s army has deployed troops to Bangkok and declared marshal law amidst political unrest, the Associated Press reports.

The soldiers are trying to prevent street clashes and bring peace back to the streets. Thailand’s army is generally seen as sympathetic to anti-government protesters, according to the AP, and it has carried out 11 coups since the absolute monarchy’s demise in 1932.

Protests in the country have turned violent and deadly in recent weeks.

CNN reports that the military is guarding TV stations and banning some broadcasts. The army has also prohibited people from posting comments that might incite conflict and violence on social media.

Daily life in Thailand has been largely unaffected by the military presence, but the troops watching over the city look pretty intense.

Check it out:

AP Thai soldiers stand at the lobby of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) building Tuesday, May 20, 2014 in Bangkok, Thailand.

AP Pedestrians stroll past armed Thai soldiers guarding outside the Centre for the Administration of Peace and Order (CAPO) after soldiers were sent in to seize the center Tuesday, May 20, 2014 in Bangkok, Thailand.

AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn Thai soldiers take up position on a street outside the Centre for the Administration of Peace and Order (CAPO) after soldiers were sent in to seize the center Tuesday, May 20, 2014 in Bangkok, Thailand

Some people enjoyed taking photos with the soldiers:

AP/Kiko Rosario Residents stop to take a photograph of themselves at a military checkpoint in central Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, May 20, 2014.

AP A Thai woman take pictures with Thai soldiers stationed outside the Thai police headquarters Tuesday, May 20, 2014, in Bangkok, Thailand.

