35 Gorgeous Photos Of Texas In The 1970s

Marc St. Gil was one of about a hundred photographers
commissioned by the Environmental ProtectionAgency to document American life in the 1970s as part of the DOCUMERICA project.
He traveled to the areas of surrounding Houston and San Antonio, Texas to document the water and air pollution crisis, but also captured what life was like on ranches and in small towns.
Woodrow Wilson, One of Leakey's Local Characters, in His Pickup. He Never Works, But Sits Staring at the River from 7 A.M until Sunset 06/1972
A Skinned Possum Shown by One of the Oldest Trappers in Texas, the Town of Leakey. Near San Antonio, 12/1973
Fur Skins of Fox, Raccoon and Bobcat Being Prepared for Market in Leakey, Texas, near San Antonio, 12/1973
Young Woman from San Antonio, Texas, Who Spends Her Vacations in Leakey, Texas, Because She Likes the People and Has Many Friends in the Town. Near San Antonio 12/1973
Workers from Mexico at a Cedar Mill near Leakey, Texas, as a Supervisor Stands by near San Antonio 12/1973
Teenage Girls Wading the Frio Canyon River near Leakey Texas, While on an Outing with Friends near San Antonio 05/1973
One Girl Smokes Pot While Her Friend Watches During an Outing in Cedar Woods near Leakey, Texas. (Taken with Permission) near San Antonio. One of Nine Pictures 05/1973
Sheared Sheep on a Ranch near Leakey, Texas, Awaiting Transport to a Slaughter House on Return to Pasture near San Antonio 05/1973
Deer Hunters Drink and Play Poker While Waiting for Wild Deer. The Hunters Have Built a Permanent Camp to Which They Return Each Year, 11/1972
The First Deer Casualty of the Hunting Season Is Tied to Top of Automobile. Leakey Gasoline Station 11/1972
The Atlas Chemical Company Belches Smoke across Pasture Land in Foreground. The Plant Is Referred to as 'Old Darky' in the Community Because Black Soot from the Plant Covers Everything Near-By. One Farmer Claims He Lost Several Cows Due to Soot and Chemicals from Atlas, 06/1972
Deer Hunters Prepare Their Evening Meal at the Permanent Camp They Have Constructed near Wild Deer Feeding Places. They Construct Blinds near the Feeding Places and Slaughter the Animals When They Come for Food, 11/1972
Larry Roming, 34, and Frank Stumbaugh 27, at the Hunter's Permanent Camp. The Hunters Fatten Wild Deer by Leaving Grain at Their Feeding Places. 11/1972
Jack Hilliard, Deer Hunter, Wears His Handgun While Playing Poker at the Hunters' Camp. He Uses It to Kill Rattlesnakes in the Forest, 11/1972
Deer Hunters at Their Permanent Camp Amuse Themselves between Real Kills. They Leave Grain at the Deer's Feeding Places and Wait until Sunset When the Deer Come Out to Feed. Hiding behind Deer Blinds, the Hunters Find the Animals an Easy Prey, 11/1972
Mayor Casey in the Truck That Is His Travelling 'Office.' He Uses the Doors for His 'Files.' 06/1972
Mayor Casey's Chalk Board Hangs Outside His Office. He Uses the Board for Advertisements and Other 'Messages' to His Constituency, 06/1972
Father and Son Who Own One of the Ranches in the Leakey Texas, and San Antonio Area Watch as Sheep Are Sheared, 05/1973
Ranch Family in the Leakey, Texas, and San Antonio Area Eating on the Porch of the Bunkhouse 05/1973
