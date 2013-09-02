35 Gorgeous Photos Of Texas In The 1970s

Marc St. Gil was one of about a hundred photographers

commissioned by the Environmental ProtectionAgency to document American life in the 1970s as part of the DOCUMERICA project.

He traveled to the areas of surrounding Houston and San Antonio, Texas to document the water and air pollution crisis, but also captured what life was like on ranches and in small towns.

