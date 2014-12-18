30 Stunning Photos Of Everyday Life In Havana

Melissa Stanger
Car on the street in Havana CentroYouTube via Jason Row

President Obama is expected to announce a normalization of relations with Cuba this afternoon.

This is a huge deal, since the two countries have had virtually no trade or travel relations since the 1959 revolution that put Fidel Castro in power. 

Havana, Cuba’s capital city, is a complete and utter mystery to most people — especially Americans.

But the fact of the matter is that Havana is a beautiful hub full of welcoming people.

Before World War II, Havana was seen as 'the rich man's playground,' the biggest sugar producer, and an escape from prohibition.

Source: Havana Before Castro

When Fidel Castro and Che Guevara marched into Cuba in 1959, the communist revolution turned the country upside down. Here a man reads 'Granma,' the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, where the year reads 'año de la revolución 53' (fifty-third year of the revolution).

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Habana Vieja, or Old Havana, is the oldest part of the city, and today is central to tourists. Unlike other areas of the city, the buildings are restored and the streets cleaned.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Meanwhile, buildings collapse almost daily into the streets in other areas of the city because there isn't enough money for renovations.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

At the Plaza de Armas, in Habana Vieja, people can shop at a daily second-hand book market for 'possibly every book about the revolution.'

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

The Catedral de la Habana is a landmark in the city, built sometime between 1748 and 1777. But until Pope John Paul II visited Cuba during Castro's regime, religion was generally looked down upon.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Havana was once home to famous Western authors like Ernest Hemingway and Graham Greene. The Hotel Sevilla, where Greene wrote, still stands today.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Most Cubans survive on the equivalent of about US $20 a month, but some can earn extra income from tourists' tips. Here, a man offers services at an eye glass repair stand.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Habaneros can get their monthly ration of staples, with a limited quantity per person, at bodegas like this one. The typical ration includes a few pounds of sugar, a pound of grains, some sort of protein, some cooking oil, a dozen eggs, and maybe a few bread rolls. Everything else has to be bought.

Source: Havana Times

Produce and meat are sold at agros, at prices set by the state. The meat is mostly pork, and while it's usually too expensive for most Cubans, they can buy the fat for about 13 pesos, or US$0.49, a pound.

Source: 'Thirty Days as a Cuban' (Harper's)

Fresh produce is hard to come by and expensive. For example, one eggplant costs about US$0.40. Many Cubans spend a good chunk of their monthly income on fruits, vegetables, and meats.

Source: 'Thirty Days as a Cuban' (Harper's)

For a quick snack, you can always stop at a fried 'croqueta' seller stand. Street food in Havana is typically less than $1.50, but even that is too much for some.

Source: Buzzfeed

Cleaning old saucepans and casseroles after meals is a necessity, since there are few new ones.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

El Malecón is the wall dividing the city from the water. Musicians play, and people walk with their families and pets, taking in the salty air.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Yellow taxis line up outside Parque Central, a square featuring a monument to the independent leader José Martí, and bordering el Gran Teatro, which is home to the Cuban National Ballet. In the background you can see the Capitolio building.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

The Capitolio was modelled after the United States' own Capitol building in Washington, DC, only the one in Havana is much bigger.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

The Capitolio is surrounded by a mix of residential and non-residential buildings. These crumbling apartments where Habaneros hang laundry stand opposite the Capitolio.

Laundry hanging from balconies at a building opposite the Capitolio

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

In Havana, the streets are seen as an extension of the home, where children always play outside.

Source: Here Is Havana

Adults catch up and gossip.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Teenagers play cards.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Musicians play, and some perform religious rituals or recite prayers.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Havana is a city stuck in time. Classic old American cars from the 1950s and '60s still dot the streets, getting Habaneros from point A to point B.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Even the motorcycles are from the '50s.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

These old cars are especially popular among tourists, who like to cruise in old cars like this 1951 Chevrolet Convertible.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

But for Habaneros, vintage cars just an everyday occurrence.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

The little yellow 'coco taxis' are small, offering seating for two. They're noisy, but make for convenient travel, as they cost less than regular taxis.

Source: Travel Cuba

Rickshaws are also a common means of transportation. Here a man fixes the tire of a 'Bicitaxi' while a couple of dachshunds keep him company.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Habaneros think of having a purebred dog as a symbol of wealth, but Cubans in general love pets. This older woman talks to her pet rooster.

Source: Here Is Havana

Pets are just like any other member of the family.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

Life in Havana is just like anywhere else.

Source: 'A Day in the Life of Havana'

