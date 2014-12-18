30 Stunning Photos Of Everyday Life In Havana

President Obama is expected to announce a normalization of relations with Cuba this afternoon.

This is a huge deal, since the two countries have had virtually no trade or travel relations since the 1959 revolution that put Fidel Castro in power.

Havana, Cuba’s capital city, is a complete and utter mystery to most people — especially Americans.

But the fact of the matter is that Havana is a beautiful hub full of welcoming people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.