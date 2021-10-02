Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner show off their Halloween decorations in new photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards after-party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed off their Halloween spirit on Friday.

The sisters each posted photos to Instagram showing their respective spooky decorations.

Kardashian has two towering skeletons flanking her door while Jenner displayed mini pumpkins.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters jumped into full autumnal swing on Friday. Both Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – the oldest and youngest siblings in the uber-famous family – posted photos of their Halloween decorations to Instagram.

“‘Tis the season!” Kardashian captioned her October 1 carousel.

Her collection of 10 photos showed off the massive skeletons that flank her outdoor entryway along with her tablescape and molded pumpkins.

The Poosh founder’s dining table is shown to be covered with different skulls, pumpkins, flowers, and fake birds, all layered under a veil of fake cobwebs. She also included large Victorian candelabras.

According to People, Jenner shared her own decorations just a few hours after her sister did.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul captioned her photos with, “october>”.

Jenner appeared to have taken a less haunted approach than Kardashian. She chose to display bowls of miniature pumpkins, an oversized fake spider, and a “Hello Fall” candle.

She also shared photos of themed cupcakes and a mess of purple icing all over a pair of young hands. Jenner often shares social-media posts baking with her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Though they don’t look quite as big as Kardashian’s skeletons, Jenner, who announced she was pregnant with her second child in September, also decorated with a pair of life-like witches.