Dramatic Photos Of The North Korean Rocket Attack

Dozens of buildings are burning on a South Korean island following a surprise artillery attack from the North.



The attack occurred in the afternoon in Korea. Now comes a long night of emergency meetings in Seoul and continued threats from Pyongyang.

Korean markets are expected to drop tomorrow.

Dozens of artillery shells were fired at Yeonpyuong Island. At least two soldiers were killed. 50-60 homes are burning. The 1,000-person island has been evacuated. Only soldiers remain. Everyone is South Korea is waiting nervously. Every major newspaper has printed an evening extra. Which everyone is reading. South Koreans mourn the death of their soldiers. President Lee Myung-bak holds emergency meetings. Fire are still burning on the island. What will happen next? Here's how things could get worse Military Projections Show The Devastating Capabilities Of North Korean Artillery >

