PHOTOS: The Palace William And Kate Will Call Home Just Got A $19 Million Facelift

Photo: Courtesy of newsteam.co.uk/
Last week, Queen Elizabeth unveiled the nearly $19.2 million renovation at Kensington Palace, the future home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Will and Kate.The renovation was the largest transformation of the palace since the fire of Windsor in 1992, which was caused by a German bomb, according to The Daily Mail.
The change to the exterior of the palace is among the most noticeable: the iron gate that surrounded the palace is gone and only the original “golden gates” remain. Visitors and pedestrians can now see straight through past the new meadow to the palace.
Inside, patrons can view memorabilia and dresses such as the bronze frock Queen Victoria wore when her uncle died and she was declared sovereign, and a black gown Princess Diana wore on her first official public engagement with the Prince of Wales.
Queen Elizabeth views the personal gifts exchanged between Queen Victoria and Albert as part of the Victoria Revealed exhibition.
A later marble bust of Prince Albert sits amongst family portraits in the Mourning Room. The bust was often in the photographs after his death.
The display case of Queen Victoria children's clothes in the Family Room. The case features outfits worn by Victoria's eldest children - Bertie and Vicky.
The dress was worn by Queen Victoria at her first Privy Council on June 20, 1837. It is displayed in the Red Saloon of the Victoria Revealed exhibition.
Princess Diana's Black silk taffeta gown by Emanuel. The designer went on to designer her wedding dress as well. This particular dress has never been on display before.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.