PHOTOS: The Palace William And Kate Will Call Home Just Got A $19 Million Facelift

Photo: Courtesy of newsteam.co.uk/

Last week, Queen Elizabeth unveiled the nearly $19.2 million renovation at Kensington Palace, the future home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Will and Kate.The renovation was the largest transformation of the palace since the fire of Windsor in 1992, which was caused by a German bomb, according to The Daily Mail.



The change to the exterior of the palace is among the most noticeable: the iron gate that surrounded the palace is gone and only the original “golden gates” remain. Visitors and pedestrians can now see straight through past the new meadow to the palace.

Inside, patrons can view memorabilia and dresses such as the bronze frock Queen Victoria wore when her uncle died and she was declared sovereign, and a black gown Princess Diana wore on her first official public engagement with the Prince of Wales.

