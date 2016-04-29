Victoria's Secret has left what was a $500 million business -- and now Kendall and Kylie Jenner are trying to snatch it up

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are slowly building a retail empire.

Between their clothing lines at Pacsun and Topshop, Kendall’s gigs for Calvin Klein and Victoria’s Secret, and Kylie’s ubiquitous Lip Kit, they’re dominating more than just social media now. They’re dominating America’s wallets.

And now, they’re launching a swimwear line for TopShop, according to recent Instagram posts from Kylie Jenner.

She shared photos of what some of the line will look like.











She also posted a video previewing the line.



There’s no set date on when it will launch, but according to the younger Jenner’s Instagram post, it will be “coming soooon.”

It’s a good time to be launching a swimwear line.

News recently broke that Victoria’s Secret would be axing its iconic swimwear sector. According to BuzzFeed, last year the company said its swimwear sales totaled $500 million, though they were down this year. Though TopShop lacks the brand recognition that Victoria’s Secret has, there’s about to be a gaping hole in the market very soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.