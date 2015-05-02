You won't believe these mouthwatering meals are actually plates of junk food

Instagram/@chefjacqueslamerdeHoney-ham rosettes are served alongside a duo of corn dogs, Spongebob Squarepants macaroni, and ‘mustard tears.’
Some of the best restaurants in the world serve skillfully plated courses so tiny that you need a magnifying glass just to see what you’re eating.
Anonymous Instagram chef Jacques La Merde, French for “Jack S—,” is a real-life restaurant chef whose account parodies this sort of haute cuisine. His photos show unusual ingredients prepared in absurd and innovative ways, such as the deli-honey-ham rosettes, minced Dunk-a-Roos, and Shamrock Shake “fluid gel.”
Chef La Merde has garnered 60,000 followers in three months. We can see why.
A Lucky Charms Treats bar mellows out a colourful plate of Skittles, lime JELL-O powder, and edible flowers from the chef's landlord's window box.
A hearty meal of canned corned beef, crinkle-cut fries, baby corn, and string-cheese packs on the protein.
A Kraft Handi-Snacks is served with accoutrements of kale chips, meatless bologna slices, ranch corn nuts, and Thousand Island dressing.
The Domino's buffalo wing pairs perfectly with Buffalo Bugles, savoury Kraft Blue Cheese, yellow beets, and pink peppercorns.
Combos are for more than just road trips. Here, they complement smashed sweet potatoes, Philly onion dip, macro basil, and fermented soybeans.
Do you like your Goldfish prepared whole or crumbled? Here, the chef sprinkles 'Goldfish gravel' on a preparation of jalapeño poppers, chopped pepperoni stick, macaroni salad, and egg yolk.
You've never had Dunkin Doughnuts Munchkins quite like this. The doughy balls are made richer with a Birthday Cake Oreos crumble, minced Snickers, and Shamrock Shake.
A meal after your inner child's heart, corn dogs are served alongside marble cheese slices, honey-ham rosettes, Spongebob Squarepants macaroni, and 'mustard tears.'
A truly novel dish, 'Bugs on a Stick' combines a celery stick, Cheez Whiz, and dried cranberries. Celery soda caviar, graham cracker soil, and shredded kale add rich texture.
Cheetos, baby carrot and ranch purée, and miniature vegetables enhance the texture and taste of the Hawaiian Pizza Bagel Bites.
How do you dip your Dunk-a-Roos? Chef Jaques La Merde mixes the crackers with yogurt-covered raisins, Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino 'caviar,' and a Hostess CupCake.
A halved Kinder egg is filled with raw cake batter and plated with charred Rice Krispies cereal, goji berries, and mesquite powder.
Chef Jacques La Merde foraged these goods from his local Piggly Wiggly. The dish features a SPAM torchon with fuzzy peaches and white cheese balls.
Hot Pockets never tasted so decadent, pictured here alongside Hidden Valley Bacon Ranch spheres and a whole-wheat pasta purée.
