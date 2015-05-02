You won't believe these mouthwatering meals are actually plates of junk food

Melia Robinson
Chef jacques la merde corn dogInstagram/@chefjacqueslamerdeHoney-ham rosettes are served alongside a duo of corn dogs, Spongebob Squarepants macaroni, and ‘mustard tears.’

Some of the best restaurants in the world serve skillfully plated courses so tiny that you need a magnifying glass just to see what you’re eating.

Anonymous Instagram chef Jacques La Merde, French for “Jack S—,” is a real-life restaurant chef whose account parodies this sort of haute cuisine. His photos show unusual ingredients prepared in absurd and innovative ways, such as the deli-honey-ham rosettes, minced Dunk-a-Roos, and Shamrock Shake “fluid gel.”

Chef La Merde has garnered 60,000 followers in three months. We can see why.

A Lucky Charms Treats bar mellows out a colourful plate of Skittles, lime JELL-O powder, and edible flowers from the chef's landlord's window box.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Apr 21, 2015 at 2:59pm PDT

A hearty meal of canned corned beef, crinkle-cut fries, baby corn, and string-cheese packs on the protein.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Apr 14, 2015 at 4:27pm PDT

A Kraft Handi-Snacks is served with accoutrements of kale chips, meatless bologna slices, ranch corn nuts, and Thousand Island dressing.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Apr 11, 2015 at 10:50am PDT

The Domino's buffalo wing pairs perfectly with Buffalo Bugles, savoury Kraft Blue Cheese, yellow beets, and pink peppercorns.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Apr 8, 2015 at 3:07pm PDT

Combos are for more than just road trips. Here, they complement smashed sweet potatoes, Philly onion dip, macro basil, and fermented soybeans.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Apr 5, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

Do you like your Goldfish prepared whole or crumbled? Here, the chef sprinkles 'Goldfish gravel' on a preparation of jalapeño poppers, chopped pepperoni stick, macaroni salad, and egg yolk.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Mar 19, 2015 at 3:53pm PDT

You've never had Dunkin Doughnuts Munchkins quite like this. The doughy balls are made richer with a Birthday Cake Oreos crumble, minced Snickers, and Shamrock Shake.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Mar 15, 2015 at 1:49pm PDT

A meal after your inner child's heart, corn dogs are served alongside marble cheese slices, honey-ham rosettes, Spongebob Squarepants macaroni, and 'mustard tears.'

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Mar 13, 2015 at 9:57am PDT

A truly novel dish, 'Bugs on a Stick' combines a celery stick, Cheez Whiz, and dried cranberries. Celery soda caviar, graham cracker soil, and shredded kale add rich texture.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Mar 1, 2015 at 9:15am PST

Purple Go-Gurt provides a base for Gummi Dinosaurs, chopped up Creamsicle, and Powerade gel.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 21, 2015 at 1:20pm PST

Cheetos, baby carrot and ranch purée, and miniature vegetables enhance the texture and taste of the Hawaiian Pizza Bagel Bites.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 21, 2015 at 8:25am PST

How do you dip your Dunk-a-Roos? Chef Jaques La Merde mixes the crackers with yogurt-covered raisins, Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino 'caviar,' and a Hostess CupCake.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 14, 2015 at 1:42pm PST

Lunchables are reimagined by tossing in pickle spheres, pork rinds, and Tostitos Salsa Con Queso.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 14, 2015 at 9:48am PST

A halved Kinder egg is filled with raw cake batter and plated with charred Rice Krispies cereal, goji berries, and mesquite powder.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 9, 2015 at 10:39am PST

A parfait of raspberry Pop-Tart, Mike & Ike candy, fruity Mentos, and gum balls pops off the plate.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 8, 2015 at 1:24pm PST

Chef Jacques La Merde foraged these goods from his local Piggly Wiggly. The dish features a SPAM torchon with fuzzy peaches and white cheese balls.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 7, 2015 at 9:31am PST

Hot Pockets never tasted so decadent, pictured here alongside Hidden Valley Bacon Ranch spheres and a whole-wheat pasta purée.

A photo posted by @chefjacqueslamerde on Feb 7, 2015 at 8:49am PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.