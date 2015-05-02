You won't believe these mouthwatering meals are actually plates of junk food

Instagram/@chefjacqueslamerde Honey-ham rosettes are served alongside a duo of corn dogs, Spongebob Squarepants macaroni, and ‘mustard tears.’

Some of the best restaurants in the world serve skillfully plated courses so tiny that you need a magnifying glass just to see what you’re eating.

Anonymous Instagram chef Jacques La Merde, French for “Jack S—,” is a real-life restaurant chef whose account parodies this sort of haute cuisine. His photos show unusual ingredients prepared in absurd and innovative ways, such as the deli-honey-ham rosettes, minced Dunk-a-Roos, and Shamrock Shake “fluid gel.”

Chef La Merde has garnered 60,000 followers in three months. We can see why.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.