20 striking photos of international borders from around the world

Wikimedia Commons The streets of a cafe in Baarle-Nassau showcase the border between the Netherlands and Belgium.

History, politics, and demographics have helped to shape the different international borders that separate countries around the world today.

While some borders simply consist of markings on a road, in areas of political turmoil borders are marked with high fences and heavily-guarded gates.

From the USA-Canada border, which spans over 5,000 miles, to satellite images that capture the brightly-lit border of India and Pakistan at night, here is a glimpse into some of the most striking international borders from around the world.

This satellite image, taken by NASA, depicts the border between Haiti, which is much more arid on the left, and the Dominican Republic, which is greener on the right. This photo of the border between Israel and Egypt was taken by the International Space Station. The border is said to be one of the few that is so visible from space. The Bering Strait separates the Seward Peninsula of Alaska to the east and Chukotskiy Poluostrov of Siberia to the west. The boundary between the US and Russia lies between the Big and Little Diomede Islands, visible in the middle of the photo here. The incredible Iguazu Falls mark the border between the Brazilian state of Paraná and the Argentine province of Misiones. Here, we have the border fence between USA and Mexico. On the right lies Tijuana, Baja California, and on the left side is San Diego, California. The border fence between the US and Mexico stretches into the countryside near Nogales, Arizona. According to The Atlantic, the fences and roads that mark the border end at certain points before starting again a few miles away. Source: The Atlantic The USA and Canada line is one of the longest international borders in the world, spanning around 5,500 miles. This aerial image shows Niagara Falls separating the two countries, with parts of Canada pictured on the left and the United States pictured on the upper right. Source: The Library of Congress This image, taken by the International Space Station around 11:55 p.m. shows the nighttime appearance of the France-Italy border. The three highly-lit areas are of Torino in Italy, and of Lyon and Marseille in France. The border can be seen in the center of the photograph. In Baarle-Nassau, a municipality and town in the southern Netherlands, you can clearly see the border between the Netherlands and Belgium. The border between Germany and the Netherlands is marked on the floor of the Eurode Business Center by a metal strip. There is a German mailbox and policeman on one side of the building, and a Dutch mailbox and policeman on the other but a letter sent from the German side of the building takes a week to get to the Dutch side. Source: NPR Also taken by the International Space Station, this photograph showcases the border between India (which is above the border) and Pakistan (which is south of the border). The border is the bright orange line visible in the photograph and its illumination comes form the spotlights India placed along the border to avoid smugglers crossing the border. Source: NASA Earth Observatory Torkham, pictured here, is one of the major border crossings of Afghanistan and Pakistan on the Durand Line border. Here is another image of a soldier stationed outside of the Torkham Gate, from which a building indicating Afghanistan can be seen in the background. The Svinesund Bridge is an arch bridge separating the Swedish municipality of Strömstad from the Norwegian municipality of Halden. On the bridge is a line indicating Sweden, to the left, and Norway, to the right. The Anglo-Scottish border, the border between England and Scotland, runs for about 96 miles between Marshall Meadows Bay on the east coast and the Solway Firth in the west. Pictured here is a fence that is one of the markers of the border.

