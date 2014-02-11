REVEALED: Gorgeous, Never-Before-Seen Photos Of US Spy Headquarters

Glen Greenwald’s new website First Look has published never-before-seen photographs of three of the largest U.S. intelligence agencies.

Trevor Paglen writes that he rented a helicopter to shoot photos of the intelligence agencies at night. Photos of the buildings are hard to come by — First Look notes that most articles written about the National Security Agency use this outdated photo that appears to be from the 1970s.

The photos are of the NSA, the National Reconnaissance Office, which manages U.S. spy satellites, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which analyses geographic and surveillance data.

Paglen was denied permission to photograph the CIA headquarters.

Here are the images, which the site has placed in the public domain.

National Security Agency

National Reconnaissance Office

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.