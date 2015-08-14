There's a bizarre church in the Indonesian jungle that looks like a giant chicken

Some go to Italy to see its churches, and some go to Indonesia.

There’s a giant abandoned church in Mageland, a forested area that’s located in the Indonesian province of Central Java, that looks like a giant bird.

Daniel Alamsjah built the quirky-designed place of worship in 1990 after he received a revelation from God.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures of the bizarre construction.

It was originally intended to look like a dove, but locals thought otherwise and nicknamed it the 'Chicken Church' instead. uzone.id It has the features of a bird body, tail, and head included in its design. Alek Kurniawan A crown even rests upon its head. Alek Kurniawan While its doors were officially open, it served as a prayer house and rehab center. Alek Kurniawan The high cost of construction unfortunately led to its closing over 15 years ago, Alek Kurniawan Now, graffiti adorns its interior. Galeri Cerita The structure is surrounded by a large and thick array of trees. Alek Kurniawan Although now abandoned, hundreds of photographers and general travellers come to see the bird each year in Magelang. Teman Setaman Magelang is one of the six cities in the Indonesian province of Central Java. Galeri Cerita It's still considered a place of worship for people around the world who come to see it. Galeri Cerita

