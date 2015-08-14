There's a bizarre church in the Indonesian jungle that looks like a giant chicken

Some go to Italy to see its churches, and some go to Indonesia.
There’s a giant abandoned church in Mageland, a forested area that’s located in the Indonesian province of Central Java, that looks like a giant bird.
Daniel Alamsjah built the quirky-designed place of worship in 1990 after he received a revelation from God.
It was originally intended to look like a dove, but locals thought otherwise and nicknamed it the 'Chicken Church' instead.
Although now abandoned, hundreds of photographers and general travellers come to see the bird each year in Magelang.
