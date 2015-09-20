20 breathtaking photos of palaces in India

India is home to many palaces.

Each is magnificent in its own way — whether it’s the bright colours, archways and domes, or beautiful gardens.

Many of the palaces are still the official residences of royal families, while others have been turned into luxury hotels.

From the famous Mysore Palace to the floating Jal Mahal, here are some of the country’s most stunning palaces.

The Sheesh Mahal (Palace of Mirrors) is the best-known part of Jaipur's Amber Fort. Paintings and flowers carved from glass cover the walls and ceilings, giving the palace its name. Shutterstock / saiko3p Udaipur's City Palace is a complex of 11 majestic palaces complete with gardens, gates, courtyards, terraces, and corridors that are situated on the banks of Lake Pichola. photoff / Shutterstock The Mysore Palace is still the official residence and seat of the Wodeyars, the Maharajas of Mysore, which is located in Karnataka in southern India. The palace was completed in 1912 and is a blend of multiple styles of architecture: Hindu, Muslim, Rajput, and Gothic. Shutterstock / Noppasin Mysore is most impressive when it's lit up at night. gary yim / Shutterstock Both a luxury hotel and the residence of the royal family of Jodhpur, the Umaid Bhawwan Palace sits on 26 acres and is made completely of sandstone, giving it a unique look. Olena Tur / Shutterstock Otherwise known as the Water Palace, the Jal Mahal looks as if it's floating in the middle of the Sagar River in Jaipur -- it actually continues four stories under the water's surface. Once a shooting lodge for the Maharajah, the majestic palace is now being turned into a high class exclusive restaurant, which means it's unfortunately not open to visitors. f9photos / Shutterstock Fatehpur Sikri translates to the city of victory. Built by the Mughal emperor in the 16th century as the capital of the empire -- and then later abandoned due to water shortage -- the complex of temples, palaces, and monuments is made entirely of bright red sandstone. Jool-yan / Shutterstock Built in the 18th century by the ruler of Amer, a city that's now part of Jaipur, the City Palace has since been added on to by multiple rulers. saiko3p / Shutterstock The Bangalore Palace is located in the southwestern state of Karnataka and is owned by the same family who owns the Mysore Palace. saiko3p / Shutterstock A 17th-century palace turned luxury hotel, the Jagmandir Palace sits on its own island in Lake Pichola in Udaipur. Guests are ferried to the palace, which is often referred to as a 'garden of heaven.' Shutterstock / photoff

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.