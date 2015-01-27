India Put On A Spectacular Show For President Obama On Republic Day

Stefano Pozzebon

India celebrated Republic Day yesterday, the annual event that honours the day the Indian constitution came into force in 1950. This year, US President Obama was invited as a guest at the military parade held in New Delhi.

Here are the best pictures from the celebration.

There were tons of motorcycle stunts.

STRDEL/AFP/Getty Images

And balancing acts.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

And balancing acts on top of motorcycles.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Orange, white, and green represent the colours of the national flag.

TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images

“BSF” stands for Border Security Force, a team of motorcycle stuntmen.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

A band rides on top of camels.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The celebration marks India’s 66th Republic parade.

TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images

There were many marches.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

And Russian walks.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

These Indian soldiers display incredible coordination.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Some rode horses instead of marching.

TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images

Here are Indian bagpipers.

TENGKU BAHAR/AFP/Getty Images

There were also colourful wagons, each of them representing an Indian state.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

Everyone was keen to impress.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked chummy as they watched the awards ceremony.

Hindustan Times/Getty Images

