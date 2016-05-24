Photos of Hyundai's new 'Iron Man suit,' which gives you super-strength

Hyundai, the South Korean car company, has released photos of a new “wearable robot” exoskeleton.

In a blog post, Hyundai calls it an “Iron Man suit,” and says it will let the wearer move fast and lift heavy objects: “100s of kilograms,” in fact.

Here are the uses the company outlines for it:

For the workplace, to minimise hip and knee injuries.

In defence, where soldiers can use it to move quickly.

For paraplegic, handicapped, or elderly people, to enhance mobility.

For rehabilitation of injuries.

The robot suit is currently just a prototype and Hyundai did not provide any details on when it might actually be available for purchase. As The Verge points out, Hyundai isn’t the only company looking into exoskeletons, with Panasonic, BMW, and Audi also testing them.

Here are more photos of Hyundai’s exoskeleton prototype:

