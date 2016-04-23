29 images that show how humans are drastically reshaping our planet

NASAThe Aral Sea in Central Asia, 2000 vs. 2014.
April 22 is Earth Day, a world holiday celebrating our home planet — and so far, the only one we’ve got.
Yet we’re changing the face of Earth drastically via climate change. At times, it can seem like a massive, invisible process.
But it isn’t invisible. In this collection of images (from NASA, unless otherwise noted) you can see the unmistakable mark that human-induced climate change is making on the planet.
Rivers and lakes are shrinking, forests are being cut down, and as the Earth gets warmer snow and ice are melting far sooner than they should be. Take a look:
California Department of Water Resources/Business Insider
