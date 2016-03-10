15 vintage photos that show what Hong Kong looked like in the 1950s and 1960s

Hong Kong is very different today from how it was in the 1950s and ’60s.

At that point in time, it was still under British rule, instead of operating under an autonomous government like it does today. The Korean War had virtually stopped China’s export trade, which severely hurt Hong Kong’s economy.

Award-winning photographer Fan Ho arrived in Hong Kong in 1949. Ever since then, he has used his camera to capture the area’s colourful street life.

In his most recent book, A Hong Kong Memoir, Ho digs through his old archives to put forth never-before-seen images from the ’50s and ’60s.

