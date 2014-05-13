This Is Syria's Third Largest City

Homs, formerly Syria’s third-largest city, is now a concrete wasteland after three years of war — including a two years of siege by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The last of the rebel fighters, some of whom were among the first to take up arms against Assad’s regime, left the last opposition-held enclaves last week in a negotiated deal.
Considered the capital of Syria’s revolution after being one of the first places to hold large demonstrations in March 2011
, Homs is now an urban graveyard.
Here are a few photos from throughout the war that show how merciless bombardment from Assad’s warplanes pounded Homs into submission:
