Check out this insanely extravagant superyacht with a helipad, infinity pool, and waterfall

Heesen Yachts Comprised of four levels, the Galactica Super Nova is the largest superyacht to be designed by Heesen.

Luxury yacht manufacturer Heesen has designed a 70-metre-long ship with an infinity pool, waterfall, and enough deck space for an outdoor cinema, helipad, or concert space.

The Galactica Super Nova, which reaches a top speed of 30 knots, is the company’s largest superyacht yet.

It’s also one of Heesen’s most extravagant ships, with a sleek design by naval architect Espen Øino and interior decor by Sinot, a design firm founded by superyacht designer Sander Sinot.

Though the Galactica Super Nova doesn’t have a price yet, yachts are usually priced at around £10 million per metre, according to a spokesperson from Heesen.

At least it’s free to take a look inside:

Welcome aboard the Galactica Super Nova, a huge aluminium fast displacement yacht that can reach speeds of up to 30 knots. Heesen Yachts The superyacht's most impressive feature is the 6-metre infinity pool on the main deck. It has spa jets to give swimmers hydro massages, and even a waterfall for a refreshing blast of water. The glass panels at the bottom of the pool are designed to allow natural light to filter through into the deck beneath. Heesen Yachts Comprised of four levels, the yacht has plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces offering either shade or exposure to the sun. Heesen Yachts With 357 square metres of deck space in total, there's enough room for an outdoor cinema or concert space. This deck can even be used as a helipad. Heesen Yachts The shaded sun deck has a barbecue, sun-loungers, and dining area. It's designed especially to shield those on the deck from the wind. Heesen Yachts There is ample entertainment space that can be used as a lounge by day and a club by night. Heesen Yachts The interior spaces on the yacht are just as lavish, with plenty of Italian marble and leather furnishings. Heesen Yachts

