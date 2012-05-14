Stunning Photos Of Everyday Life In Rural China

Photo: Jesse Estes/Flickr

Guilin is considered the one of the most beautiful regions in China.While some parts of the area have been urbanized, the countryside, home to many ethnic groups, continues to celebrate the past.



Photographer Jesse Estes toured Guilin in 2011 and was kind enough to let us reprint his pictures. The photos capture an old fisherman as he sets sail every morning, as well as the rice terraces that line the area’s mountains.

