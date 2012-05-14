Stunning Photos Of Everyday Life In Rural China

Photo: Jesse Estes/Flickr
Guilin is considered the one of the most beautiful regions in China.While some parts of the area have been urbanized, the countryside, home to many ethnic groups, continues to celebrate the past.
Photographer Jesse Estes toured Guilin in 2011 and was kind enough to let us reprint his pictures. The photos capture an old fisherman as he sets sail every morning, as well as the rice terraces that line the area’s mountains.
Even though residents traditionally used Cormorant birds for fishing, nets are becoming more popular.
Reed Flute Cave in Guilin is a popular tourist attraction. The cave is lit by many interior lights and often hosts light shows.
