The 50 Best And Worst Things We Saw At New York City's Star-Studded Summer Festival [PHOTOS]

Governors Ball is a 3-day music festival held on New York’s Randall’s Island.
This year’s event featured headlining acts, Kanye West, Guns ‘N Roses, and Kings of Leon. Tons of other major artists also performed throughout the weekend.
Despite an all-star line up of musicians, the festival fell victim to a tropical storm on its very first day. The poor weather saturated the ground creating a terrible combination of water and mud.
Mounds and mounds of deep mud overtook the normally grassy field leaving fans slugging through the huge mess. There were many shoes lost in the process.
The elements aside, it was a great weekend packed with fun, great food, and top-notch music.
Singer Azealia Banks performed under the tent. She had one of the more colourful performances we saw on the second day.
But it was tough for the family to get anywhere. The dad resorted to dragging his stroller through the mud.
Face painting cost $10 at the festival and lines were long. But that didn't stop these fans from wanting to stand out.
Then we stumbled upon the silent disco. A silent disco is when everyone wears headphones but dances to the same music.
On our way to see rapper Kendrick Lamar perform we noticed that there were puddles several feet deep. It was important to avoid these at all costs, but some didn't care.
Kendrick Lamar's performance was epic. He performed many of his hit songs, like 'Poetic Justice' and 'Swimming Pools'.
Honda, one of the festival's sponsors, set up a section displaying several of its models. There was so much mud that Honda had to section off the cars so they wouldn't get dirty.
By day three, the mud was better under control. Positive messages were drawn throughout the grounds.
The crowd was a bit more lethargic. The lack of energy could be blamed on the nearly 90 degree heat.
The Lumineers played early in the evening on Sunday. The group just released its first album last year.
At sunset, English indie pop group the XX performed. Oliver Sim and Romy Madley-Croft started the band as a duo when they were 15.
As the epic, muddy weekend came to a close we left with a ton of great memories and one less pair of sneakers.
