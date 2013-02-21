Big, Beautiful Photos Of Google's Computerized Glasses Show Off What They Can Do

Megan Rose Dickey
strong light with google glass

Photo: Google/Screenshot

Google has released a slew of beautiful images and a video showing off all the things you can do with Google Glass.It’s also opening up sales of Google Glass to non-developers. So if you’re a “bold, creative” individual, you can apply to buy Google Glass via Twitter or Google+.

All you have to do is say what you would do if you had Glass and use the hashtag #ifihadglass. All applications must be submitted by February 27. If you get selected, you’ll receive an invitation to become a Glass Explorer and from there, you’ll have to shell out $1,500 plus tax for the glasses.

Google Glass is super sleek.

and apparently super simple to use.

If you want to take a picture, you can just tell Glass to do it.

Google Glass lets you record exactly what your eyes are seeing.

You can also share what you're seeing live with friends.

Google Glass puts directions right in front of your eyes.

You can speak to send a message to someone.

It'll also serve as your personal assistant, meaning you can ask Glass just about anything.

If you're trying to communicate in a foreign language, Glass will translate your voice.

It'll also give you answers before you even ask for them.

Glass is very strong and super light on your face

And it's beautifully designed...

and comes in different colours.

Voila!

Now, take a look at the video below to see how it would feel to have Glass.

