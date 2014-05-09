There's A House In Germany That Was Built Upside Down

This is one of the more unusual tourist attractions we’ve seen — a house that was built completely upside down in Affoldern, Germany.

Reuters has photos of the house, which took six weeks to build and cost about 200,000 euros ($277,000 US).

Upside-down houses have been constructed all over the world — they can also been found in China, Russia, and Austria.

The inverted furnishings can be extremely disorienting.

Check it out:

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach General view of the ‘Crazy House’, which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, May 7, 2014.

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach A car is seen through the living room window of the ‘Crazy House.’

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the ‘Crazy House.’

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Dutch tourists Rosanna (R) and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the ‘Crazy House.’

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach General view of the bathroom inside the ‘Crazy House.’

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the ‘Crazy House.’

