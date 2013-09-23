George Soros Got Married Again This Weekend -- Photos Found On Instagram Reveal What The Wedding Looked Like

Yesterday, billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros, 83, married 42-year-old health care consultant Tamiko Bolton at his estate in Bedford, New York.

According to the New York Post, the wedding ceremony was intimate with only a few friends and family in attendance. Afterwards, there was a huge party with 500 guests, the report said.

We were able to track down some photos on Instagram of newlyweds celebrating.

Here we have a video of Soros and Bolton sharing a dance:

They look so happy.

Bolton made an appearance in a black lace gown for the cocktail reception.

A string quartet plays inside the reception.

The floral arrangements were stunning.

