The New Generation Of America Train Hoppers [PHOTOS]

Mike Brodie began train-hopping in 2002 at the age of 17 when he left his house unannounced with a few belongings.
“Two weeks later I was gone — this was it, I was riding my very first freight train.”
From 2004 to 2009 Brodie rode more than 50,000 miles through 46 states, documenting who and what he encountered along the way with a Polaroid camera before switching to 35mm film in 2006.
The Polaroid Kid showcased his pictures in the book “A Period of Juvenile Prosperity,” depicting a gritty youth subculture of freight train hoppers and squatters.
“I know almost everyone I shoot,” Brodie says, “Three of the women in the book are ex-girlfriends and a couple of the guys … are best friends.”
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#0915, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#0924, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#1027, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#3025, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#3069, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#3102, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5060, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5065, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5126, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5186, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5257, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5286, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5806, 2006-2009
C-Print
© Mike Brodie
From the series A Period of Juvenile Prosperity
#5999, 2006-2009
C-Print
