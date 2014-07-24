What It's Like To Eat At The Ledbury, The Best Restaurant In London [PHOTOS]

The Ledbury There’s a reason The Ledbury is No. 1.

The Ledbury just took the top spot on our list of the Best Restaurants in London.

Located in the private, fashionable neighbourhood of Notting Hill, The Ledbury serves modern French fare inspired by Australian-born chef Brett Graham’s culinary background.

The two-star Michelin restaurant sources its ingredients from a vast network of small-scale suppliers, in order to serve the best of the U.K.’s land and sea.

The tasting menus are surprisingly and relatively affordable: Lunch menus cost £45 to £80 a head, and the eight-course prix fixe dinner runs guests £110.

