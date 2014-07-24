What It's Like To Eat At The Ledbury, The Best Restaurant In London [PHOTOS]

The LedburyThere’s a reason The Ledbury is No. 1.
The Ledbury just took the top spot on our list of the Best Restaurants in London.
Located in the private, fashionable neighbourhood of Notting Hill, The Ledbury serves modern French fare inspired by Australian-born chef Brett Graham’s culinary background.
The two-star Michelin restaurant sources its ingredients from a vast network of small-scale suppliers, in order to serve the best of the U.K.’s land and sea.
The tasting menus are surprisingly and relatively affordable: Lunch menus cost £45 to £80 a head, and the eight-course prix fixe dinner runs guests £110.
The two-star Michelin bistro, helmed by chef Brett Graham, serves modern French fare influenced by British and Pacific Rim cuisine.
Chef Brett began his cooking career as a teenager in Newcastle, Australia, where he worked in a simple fish restaurant. After stints at the highly acclaimed Banc and The Square, he helped open The Ledbury in 2005.
It has since gained many prestigious accolades, including the No. 10 spot on the World's Best Restaurants annual list.
The dining experience is adventurous and unpretentious -- to the credit of a 'highly personable staff,' 'bright and uncomplicated' dining room, and exquisite but understated menu.
The first course is a ceviche of scallops with shaved kohlrabi, seaweed oil, and frozen horseradish.
Turbot roe cream and apple jelly sit on top of squid ink biscuits, making for a unique sweet-savory combination.
As is the Hampshire buffalo milk curd, topped with aged comté and served in a broth of grilled onions.
Turbot, Scottish langoustine, wild salmon, sea bass, and native lobster all find themselves on the menu -- a nod to the Australian-born chef's career. Pickled cucumber and shiso accompany the flame-grilled mackerel.
The heritage tomatoes with fresh goat cheese, green tomato juice, and herbs are deceptively simple but bursting with flavour.
Vegetables with a high water content, such as beetroot and celeriac, cook in clay to help draw out moisture and amp up the flavour.
Time for the third course. Before being plated, a breast and confit leg of pigeon are charred on top of a bed of twigs. The result is as colourful as it is delicious, topped with cherries, red vegetables, and leaves.
A slow-cooked jowl of pork, reduced and dusted in chicory, arrives at the table in its pre-portioned state. The licorice and spices are removed when served, and replaced with a carrot puree.
Did someone say dessert? This dried fruit parfait stars Gariguette strawberries, white chocolate, and warm tapioca with vanilla.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.