Check Out The Bizarre $435-A-Head Tasting Menu At The World's Best Restaurant

Photo: Jose Moran Moya/Flickr
Copenhagen restaurant Noma has been called the “world’s best restaurant” by Restaurants magazine for several years running.The kitchen, run by executive chef René Redzepi, serves a reinvented version of Nordic cuisine with a focus on ingredients foraged from the nearby forests and shores.
The two-Michelin-starred restaurant received a bit of bad press this week when it was reported that dozens of diners got sick after eating there, apparently due to poor kitchen hygiene.
One thing is for sure: a meal at Noma is completely out of the ordinary. Guests are treated to a parade of small plates, most of which bear little resemblance to recognisable food. The tasting menu costs $260 a head, and the wine pairing is an additional $175.
Some good news for folks who have dined at Noma and loved it: The concept is expanding to La Paz, where owner Claus Meyer is opening a high-end restaurant similarly dedicated to elevating Bolivian cuisine.
Jose Moran Moya, a foodie who takes gorgeous photos of his meals for his blog Spanish Hipster, was lucky enough to eat at Noma last year. He shared pictures of his Noma feast with us.
The first appetizer was actually hidden in the table arrangement. It consisted of malt flatbread and juniper.
The Hen and the Egg is one of Noma's specialties. It's simply quail eggs, pickled and smoked and served in a whimsical container.
To eat the radish, soil and grass, diners must actually pluck the radish out of malt soil and dip it into a creamy sauce.
The sea urchin and cream with dill and cucumber was visually pleasing, but not one of Moya's favourites.
This dish, pickled vegetables and bone marrow with browned butter and parsley, was a favourite of the night.
First up: Gammel Dansk, a bitter local liquor, served with cucumber, white chocolate, and celery. It was another favourite.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.