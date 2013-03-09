Check Out The Bizarre $435-A-Head Tasting Menu At The World's Best Restaurant

Julie Zeveloff
noma copenhagen denmark dinner

Photo: Jose Moran Moya/Flickr

Copenhagen restaurant Noma has been called the “world’s best restaurant” by Restaurants magazine for several years running.The kitchen, run by executive chef René Redzepi, serves a reinvented version of Nordic cuisine with a focus on ingredients foraged from the nearby forests and shores.

The two-Michelin-starred restaurant received a bit of bad press this week when it was reported that dozens of diners got sick after eating there, apparently due to poor kitchen hygiene.

One thing is for sure: a meal at Noma is completely out of the ordinary. Guests are treated to a parade of small plates, most of which bear little resemblance to recognisable food. The tasting menu costs $260 a head, and the wine pairing is an additional $175.

Some good news for folks who have dined at Noma and loved it: The concept is expanding to La Paz, where owner Claus Meyer is opening a high-end restaurant similarly dedicated to elevating Bolivian cuisine.

Jose Moran Moya, a foodie who takes gorgeous photos of his meals for his blog Spanish Hipster, was lucky enough to eat at Noma last year. He shared pictures of his Noma feast with us.

The first appetizer was actually hidden in the table arrangement. It consisted of malt flatbread and juniper.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Cookies and cheese, rockets and stems served in a gorgeous decorative tin.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Blue mussels and celery arrived on a beautifully arranged plate.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Caramelized milk and cod liver.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Rye, chicken skin, and peas.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Potato and chicken liver.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

The Hen and the Egg is one of Noma's specialties. It's simply quail eggs, pickled and smoked and served in a whimsical container.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

To eat the radish, soil and grass, diners must actually pluck the radish out of malt soil and dip it into a creamy sauce.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Herb toast and smoked cod roe.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Æbleskiver and muikku—Nordic-style pancakes wrapped around preserved fish. Another Noma classic.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Oh, and here's the bread basket—not a basket at all.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Feeling full yet? That was just the appetizers!

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

The sea urchin and cream with dill and cucumber was visually pleasing, but not one of Moya's favourites.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Next came Limfjords oysters and seaweed with gooseberry and buttermilk, served on a bed of rocks.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Followed by chestnuts and lojrom with walnuts and rye.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Pike perch and cabbages, verbena and dill.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Celeriac and truffle.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

This dish, pickled vegetables and bone marrow with browned butter and parsley, was a favourite of the night.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

At last, the final dish of the main course: wild duck and beets with beech and malt.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Take a deep breath...it's time for dessert.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

First up: Gammel Dansk, a bitter local liquor, served with cucumber, white chocolate, and celery. It was another favourite.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

A parade of petit fours arrived next.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

They included toffee inside bone marrow (on the left).

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

This is where the rock plates used in the oyster dish are kept chilled.

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

See more of Moya's photos at Spanish Hipster

Feeling hungry? Go behind the scenes in another amazing restaurant.

What Goes On Behind The Kitchen Doors Of New York's Gramercy Tavern >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.