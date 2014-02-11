9 Crazy Pictures Of Record Flooding In The UK

Flooding is worsening in the U.K., and it’s probably not going to let up anytime soon.

Forecasters predict that Britain will be hit with more storms this week, according to The Guardian. Some rail lines have been shut down and flooded roads are impassable for cars.

High winds are also toppling trees.

Thousands of people have been told to evacuate their homes because of the flooding, the Mirror reports. Some rivers are reaching record water levels.

People who live near certain stretches of the River Thames are especially vulnerable, according to The Independent.

These photos show how severe the situation is:

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Youths paddle a boat along a road flooded after the river Thames burst it’s banks on February 10, 2014 in Datchet, England.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images A car drives through flood water on the main road after the river Thames burst it’s banks on February 10, 2014 in Datchet, England.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images A car sits on flood water on a flooded property at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels on February 9, 2014 near Bridgwater, England.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images A resident is helped by police back to her flooded home to retrieve possessions on February 9, 2014 in Moorlands, United Kingdom.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images A general view of an owners home that has been affected by flooding on February 9, 2014 in Moorlands, United Kingdom.

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Resident Brian Eves (R) is rescued from his house after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 10, 2014.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images A Land Rover drives through flood waters in Moorland on the Somerset Levels near Bridgwater on February 7, 2014 in Somerset, England.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images A general view of an owners home that has been affected by flooding on February 9, 2014 in Moorlands, United Kingdom.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Locals look at flooded railway lines after river Thames burst it’s banks on February 10, 2014 in Datchet, England.

