A '1,000 Year' Flood Is Devastating Serbia And Stranding Thousands Of People [PHOTOS]

The worst rainfall to hit Serbia and Bosnia in 120 years has killed upwards of 37 people and threatened power plants across the Balkan region.
More than one million people — nearly one-fifth of the country’s overall population — live in the affected areas. Thousands are evacuating as at least 95,000 homes are without power.
“The situation is catastrophic,” Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucicsaid. “These are the kind of waters not seen in 1,000 years, let alone 100.”
About 300 landslides have complicated rescue efforts as houses and cars are being buried, bridges are crumbling, and roads have been rendered impassable.
Soldiers, police, and villagers are scrambling to fortify the perimeter of the Kostolac power plant, which lies east of the capital of Belgrade and supplies 20% of Serbia’s electricity needs, as waters from nearby rivers creep closer.
The photos are stunning and show the heroic rescue effort underway.
Residents of Obrenovac are now living in a temporary community in Belgrade.
The floods will devastate both the Serbian and Bosnian economies, which rely heavily on their agricultural sectors.
