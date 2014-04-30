Pensacola, Florida, Is A Waterworld After Being Hit With 2 Feet Of Rain [PHOTOS]

Pensacola, Florida, was submerged under more than 2 feet of water overnight as flash floods hit the area.

Alabama was also hit by heavy rain, and much of downtown Mobile is flooded, according to the Weather Channel.

The downpour is part of the same weather system that has brought dozens of tornadoes to the Midwest and the South, NBC News reports.

Downtown Pensacola flooded:

Palafox St, DT Pensacola pic.twitter.com/jVDx8qzI3J

— Lena DeFlores (@NafeesaTV) April 30, 2014

Roads became impassable:

Near Hilton Garden Inn on Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL. Taken by Mike Hayden. Shared on WEAR-TV FB page. pic.twitter.com/RI1HEm6Tvv

— Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) April 30, 2014

And some people got stranded on the highway overnight because intense lightning strikes made it too dangerous for people to leave their vehicles:

Folks coming out of their cars on I 10 for the first time and 10 hours plus. Very edgy. pic.twitter.com/GtEV9DnO92

— Jim Edds (@ExtremeStorms) April 30, 2014

This map shows how widespread the storm is:

24+ inches of rain in 26 hours, 6,000 lightning strikes in 15 minutes in Pensacola, Fla. http://t.co/1NLjJywcee pic.twitter.com/xjH16PyUu8

— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 30, 2014

This Pensacola road looks more like a river:

Houses also flooded:

This is amazing/sad “@_itsabsss: my cousins house in Gulf Breeze, FL pic.twitter.com/AifGxpFru2” via @spann

— Bill Karins (@BillKarins) April 30, 2014

Several neighbours houses are flooded several feet deep inside. Luckily, our house is somehow holding up. #Pensacola pic.twitter.com/HJG3fsWzke

— Ileana Ortiz (@bowtiebarista) April 30, 2014

And this Burger King looks to be in bad shape:

