Pensacola, Florida, Is A Waterworld After Being Hit With 2 Feet Of Rain [PHOTOS]

Pamela Engel

Pensacola, Florida, was submerged under more than 2 feet of water overnight as flash floods hit the area.

Alabama was also hit by heavy rain, and much of downtown Mobile is flooded, according to the Weather Channel.

The downpour is part of the same weather system that has brought dozens of tornadoes to the Midwest and the South, NBC News reports.

Downtown Pensacola flooded:

Roads became impassable:

And some people got stranded on the highway overnight because intense lightning strikes made it too dangerous for people to leave their vehicles:

This map shows how widespread the storm is:

This Pensacola road looks more like a river:

Houses also flooded:

And this Burger King looks to be in bad shape:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.