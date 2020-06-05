20 inspiring photos of families around the world with same-sex parents

Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty There are families with same-sex parents all over the world.

Many within the LGBTQ community show off their loving families at Pride events across the world.

While some LGBTQ couples turn to other countries for surrogates, many choose adoption or IVF to start their families.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As countries around the world start to recognise LGBTQ rights, the idea of a typical family has begun to change as well.

A Family Equality survey published in 2019 indicated that “up to 3.8 million LGBTQ millennials [in the US] are considering expanding their families in the coming years.”

People who identify as LGBTQ have turned to surrogacy, adoption, and IVF to become parents. As a result, families all over the world are looking different and more diverse.

From South Africa to Denver, these families with same-sex parents prove that “family” has no one definition.

Families with same-sex parents love to show their pride at LGBTQ events, like at Berlin’s Dyke March.

NurPhoto/ Getty Couple with their child in Berlin.

The LGBTQ community and its allies gather every year at the annual Dyke March in Berlin.

… or at the LGBTQ Pride Parade in Paris.

Bruno DE HOGUES / Getty An LGBTQ family in Paris.

In the US alone, dozens of cities hold Pride parades. France holds its own parade in June to celebrate the LGBTQ community, although this year it is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pride parade in Miami Beach is another great time to celebrate family.

Jeff Greenberg / Getty A family at Miami Pride.

In 2018, 145,000 attended Miami Beach Pride, and some of them were same-sex parents. This year’s parade is also being rescheduled.

One of the biggest Pride events that LGBTQ families come out for is in New York.

Viviane Moos/ Getty An LGBTQ family in New York during Pride.

An estimated 4.5 million people went to New York Pride in 2019.

Unfortunately, the 2020 parade is cancelled, but there will be a virtual rally. There are other ways you can celebrate Pride Month while social distancing.

Some families celebrate their love at local events, like this family at the Denver Family Field Day.

Kathryn Scott Osler/ Getty A family at PrideFest in Denver.

Families across Denver come together every year to celebrate the LGBTQ community at the Pride5K, the parade, and field day.

When they’re not showing their pride at big events, they’re just living their lives as loving families — like this one in South Africa.

Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty A family in South Africa.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in South Africa since 2006, but in recent years, discrimination against the community has been on the rise.

… or this one in Taiwan.

Sam Yeh/ Getty A family with same-sex parents in Taiwan.

Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage in 2019, becoming the first Asian country to do so.

When same-sex marriage became legal in Taiwan, many turned to their children to celebrate the historic moment.

Carl Court / Getty Parents kissing their son in Taiwan.

Historic, life-changing moments are best shared with people you love.

LGBTQ families all over the world prove that love comes in every shape and size.

Vince Talotta/ Getty A family in the US.

Love knows no bounds.

Some families even reach across continents, like this couple from Spain who had twins through a surrogate in India.

STRDEL/ Getty Mauro and Juan Carlos with their family.

Mauro and Juan Carlos went to New Delhi after their surrogate gave birth to their twins.

This Argentinian couple also had a surrogate in India give birth to their child, starting a loving family.

JUAN MABROMATA/ Getty Argentinian couple with their new baby.

In 2016, India announced plans to stop surrogates from giving babies to single parents and LGBTQ couples.

Surrogacy is common for same-sex couples looking to become parents, like this couple who made headlines in South Africa for having triplets with a surrogate.

The Times/ Getty Two fathers with their triplets.

South Africans Theo and Christo Menelaou used a surrogate in 2016 and were surprised to learn that they were having triplets. They became the country’s first same-sex couple to have triplets that share both of their fathers’ DNA.

Another option for same-sex couples is to adopt, like this Israeli couple.

STR/ Getty Israeli couple with their child.

In the US, 21.4% of same-sex couples are raising an adopted child.

Meanwhile, Steven Llanusa and Glenn Miya of California adopted three boys.

Gideon Mendel/ Getty Steven Llanusa and Glenn Miya and their family.

Steven Llanusa and Glenn Miya took in three young boys as foster children, but a couple of years later the pair adopted all three children.

Likewise, Lawrence Fernandez and Julian Montalbano were foster parents before adopting their son.

Gideon Mendel / Getty Lawrence Fernandez and Julian Montalbano.

One in five same-sex couples have adopted children, according to NBC News.

Other couples have their children through IVF, like this couple in France.

BSIP/ Getty French couple with their child.

In vitro fertilisation is a process that extracts the woman’s egg and the man’s sperm to bring them together in a laboratory dish in order to increase the chances of fertilisation.

Charlene Evans and her partner had their children using sperm from a Mexican American donor.

The Washington Post/ Getty A child and her mother.

Evans and her partner are raising their children as “biracial, bicultural, and bilingual.”

All over the world, same-sex couples are turning to fertility treatments to have a family.

ERIC CABANIS / Getty Same-sex parents.

For example, the percentage of female same-sex couples in England who are using fertility treatment has increased by 12% in recent years.

Just like with heterosexual couples, the pregnancy process is a magical time.

BSIP / Getty Same-sex couple.

Pregnancy is a beautiful experience for everyone – no matter their orientation.

No matter how LGBTQ people become parents, the children are lucky to have them.

Miami Herald/ Getty A family with same-sex parents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.