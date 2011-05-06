Photos Of Facebook's Huge New 9,000-Employee Campus

Nicholas Carlson
Facebook's Menlo Park Campus

Facebook is all grown up.Employees are cashing out and quitting.

It’s taking on startups with half-baked features.

And now, just like the biggies, it’s getting it’s own huge Silicon Valley campus.

The company company currently resides in an old Hewlett-Packard research lab. It’s super crowded. So, it’s moving to a two-site campus in Menlo Park. There it hopes to employ more than 9,000 people within the next 6 years.

The first site, East Campus, is a former Sun Microsystems Campus, consisting nine buildings totaling 1,036,000 square feet on 57 acres.

The second site, West Campus, is 22-acres. It was once part of the Tyco Electronics campus.

Until now, we’ve only had maps of the place, submitted by Facebook to the Menlo Park city government. After a little poking around, we found pictures of the place looked when Sun owned it. (Thanks, Flickr user tehduh.)

This is what the drive in looks like

Big tree. Shady.

The brick gives the place an urban feel

If you squint, it kind of looks like Facebook's old offices in downtown Palo Alto.

But you have to squint really hard

Reminds us of a college campus

The bay is a pretty short drive away, so that's cool

The overhead view

Official map

Another map

This is the other campus

That's the future…

