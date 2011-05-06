Photos Of Facebook's Huge New 9,000-Employee Campus

Photo: tehduh

Facebook is all grown up.Employees are cashing out and quitting.



It’s taking on startups with half-baked features.

And now, just like the biggies, it’s getting it’s own huge Silicon Valley campus.

The company company currently resides in an old Hewlett-Packard research lab. It’s super crowded. So, it’s moving to a two-site campus in Menlo Park. There it hopes to employ more than 9,000 people within the next 6 years.

The first site, East Campus, is a former Sun Microsystems Campus, consisting nine buildings totaling 1,036,000 square feet on 57 acres.

The second site, West Campus, is 22-acres. It was once part of the Tyco Electronics campus.

Until now, we’ve only had maps of the place, submitted by Facebook to the Menlo Park city government. After a little poking around, we found pictures of the place looked when Sun owned it. (Thanks, Flickr user tehduh.)

